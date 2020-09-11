Claire Abramson

ABRAMSON - Claire, of Pearland, TX, formerly of Patchogue, NY passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020, at the age of 86. Claire was raised in Tiverton, RI until she relocated to Long Island after graduating from Mary Mount College in Tarrytown, NY. Mrs. Abramson tirelessly dedicated 34 years to teaching and impacting the lives of many fourth-grade students at Canaan Elementary. A devoted parishioner of Our Lady of the Snow RC Church, Claire taught catechism, served as eucharist minister and frequently took anyone in need to Father Di Orio's healing ministry in Sturbridge, MA. She was an incredibly dedicated mother and is survived by her three children, Dr. Matthew Abramson of MN, Jane Lange and husband Evan of TX, and Dr. Douglas Emery and wife Christine of MA. Loving grandmother of Garrett Lange and his wife Alicia, Matthew John Abramson, Brett Emery, Rachel Emery and Hayden Emery. Dear sister of Marilyn Cosgrove and Dorothy Schlebach. Due to restrictions related to Covid 19, services will be held privately.







