Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Reposing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William the Abbot RC Church
Seaford, NY
View Map
Claire Ann Gaughran


Claire Ann Gaughran Notice
GAUGHRAN - Claire Ann, on March 28, 2019, of Seaford. Beloved wife of Stephen J. Gaughran, Jr. Loving mother of Stephen T. Gaughran (Kathleen), Maureen A., Kathleen Rose (Jack), Patricia Ryan (Joseph), Sheila Gaughran, and Colleen Byrne (Brendan). Dear sister of Mary Stanton, and Thomas Stanton. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer Costa, Dr. Maggie Gaughran, Lauren Rose, Stephen John Gaughran, Patrick Rose, Conor Ryan, James Byrne and Kevin Byrne. Adored great-grandmother of Megan Costa & Michael Costa. Reposing Monday, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135) Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10 AM at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County, 380 Washington Ave., Roosevelt, NY 11575 www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2019
