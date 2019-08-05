Newsday Notices
Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home
523 Route 112
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
(631) 473-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home
523 Route 112
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home
523 Route 112
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Patchogue, NY
View Map
Claire Anne Chetuck Notice
CHETUK - Claire Anne of Mount Sinai, NY (formerly of Carle Place & Holtsville, NY) on July 31, 2019 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Leon. Devoted mother of Leon (Michele), Peter (Jennifer), Phillip, Claire Chetuck and the late Marie Kuhnla. Cherished grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 9. Memorial visiting will be held at Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home, 523 Rt. 112 Port Jefferson Station, NY. Memorial Mass Thursday 9:30AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Patchogue, NY. Inurnment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visiting Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 5, 2019
