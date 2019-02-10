ISRAEL - Claire (nee Cohen), passed away on February 8, 2019, in Somers, NY, at the age of 92. Claire Cohen Israel was born on October 28, 1926, on Staten Island, the beloved daughter of Arthur and Julia (Albert) Cohen. She was a beautiful showroom model in Manhattan in the 1940s before marrying the love of her life, Herbert Israel, on February 16, 1947. After moving from Staten Island, she later lived in Yorktown Heights, NY, and Huntington, NY. She was the manager of a Howard Johnson's Motel in the 1970s. Claire loved to play bridge with her husband and many friends, and enjoyed the NY Times crossword puzzle daily. She was an ardent fan of the New York Yankees, a passion she shared with her husband. Her unbounded energy and sense of humor amazed everyone she came into contact with. Her devotion to her family and friends was unmatched and she never missed an opportunity to show it. Claire was a loving and devoted mother to her surviving children Michael, and Robin (Thomas), and a doting and dedicated grandmother of Mason (Susan), Tara (Jon), Andrea (Jason), and Ryan. She was a caring and compassionate great grandmother of Emily Claire, Miles, Serena, and Abigail. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Herbert, and daughter Jane. She will live on forever in their hearts, and in the many special memories they shared over the years. There will be a graveside service at the Baron Hirsch Cemetery, 1126 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island, at 11:30am on Monday, February 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to the at are welcome. Published in Newsday on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary