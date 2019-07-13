Home

POWERED BY

Services
Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
(516) 352-2080
Reposing
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
8:00 PM
Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Connelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Connelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire Connelly Notice
CONNELLY - Claire J. of Floral Park entered eternal life on July 9, 2019. Beloved mother of Susan Edwards, the late Lynne Pearson, Robert Pearson and Richard Pearson. Cher-ished Grandmother of Jessica, Stephen, Bryan, Amy, Anita, Robert, Richard and Kenneth. Great-Grandmother of Ela, Julia, Charles, Millie and Sawyer. Reposing at Krauss Funeral Home, 1097 Hempstead Tpke, Franklin Square, NY. Visiting Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Religious Service Monday 8pm at the Funeral Home. Meeting Tuesday 9:30am at the Funeral Home. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, NY.
Published in Newsday on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krauss Funeral Home
Download Now