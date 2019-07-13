|
CONNELLY - Claire J. of Floral Park entered eternal life on July 9, 2019. Beloved mother of Susan Edwards, the late Lynne Pearson, Robert Pearson and Richard Pearson. Cher-ished Grandmother of Jessica, Stephen, Bryan, Amy, Anita, Robert, Richard and Kenneth. Great-Grandmother of Ela, Julia, Charles, Millie and Sawyer. Reposing at Krauss Funeral Home, 1097 Hempstead Tpke, Franklin Square, NY. Visiting Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Religious Service Monday 8pm at the Funeral Home. Meeting Tuesday 9:30am at the Funeral Home. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, NY.
Published in Newsday on July 13, 2019