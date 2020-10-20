Claire Dietz

DIETZ - Claire (nee Pfleiderer) age 90, passed away on October 17, 2020 at home. She was surrounded by her family and numerous family and friends who visited her the last week. She was pre- deceased by her beloved husband, Eugene M. Dietz and her younger son, Vincent Dietz. She leaves behind her two sisters, Dolores Travers and Virginia Edwards, and a sister in law, Josephine Cronin. She was predeceased by her brother, Eugene Pfleiderer. She was the mother of Elaine (Michael) Petrino, Virginia (late Frank) Schroder, Lauren (Gary) Trockley, and William Dietz. She was Nana to her grandchildren, Nicholas (Ashlee) Petrino, Marc Petrino, Angela Petrino, Zachary Dietz and Jake Dietz. She was treasured by her two great-granddaughters, Lillian Petrino and Ava Petrino. She will be missed by many loving nieces and nephews. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Visitation Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30 am St. Louis de Montfort R.C. Church, Sound Beach. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store