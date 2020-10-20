1/
Claire Dietz
DIETZ - Claire (nee Pfleiderer) age 90, passed away on October 17, 2020 at home. She was surrounded by her family and numerous family and friends who visited her the last week. She was pre- deceased by her beloved husband, Eugene M. Dietz and her younger son, Vincent Dietz. She leaves behind her two sisters, Dolores Travers and Virginia Edwards, and a sister in law, Josephine Cronin. She was predeceased by her brother, Eugene Pfleiderer. She was the mother of Elaine (Michael) Petrino, Virginia (late Frank) Schroder, Lauren (Gary) Trockley, and William Dietz. She was Nana to her grandchildren, Nicholas (Ashlee) Petrino, Marc Petrino, Angela Petrino, Zachary Dietz and Jake Dietz. She was treasured by her two great-granddaughters, Lillian Petrino and Ava Petrino. She will be missed by many loving nieces and nephews. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Visitation Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30 am St. Louis de Montfort R.C. Church, Sound Beach. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
OCT
21
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Louis de Montfort R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
6317441001
