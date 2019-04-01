|
DENT - Claire Elizabeth (nee Layburn), 79, of Mineola, on March 31, died peacefully, surrounded by those she loved. Beloved wife of the late Patrick W. Dent. Loving mother of Kevin and Kerrie, Liam and Kathleen, Noreen and James (Dodson), Mairin and Michael (Ryan). Pre-deceased by her daughter Meaghan. Adored Nana of 14 grandchildren: Kailin, Alanna, Meaghan, Sean, Patrick, Kara, Michael, Collin, Brian, Kiera, Lauren, Fionn, Seamus, and Brigid. Loving sister of Richard (deceased), Lawrence (deceased), and Raymond. Survived by many wonderful and caring friends, nieces, nephews, and other family members. She will be remembered for her compassion, strong faith, love of reading, and for being the loving matriarch of her family. Visiting Wednesday 2-5 and 7-9pm at Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Avenue, Mineola. Funeral Mass 9:45am Thursday at Corpus Christi Church. Interment Long Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tomorrow's Hope Foundation, which supports Catholic education on Long Island at 50 Charles Lindbergh Blvd, Suite 500, Uniondale, NY 11553. tomorrowshopefoundation.org
Published in Newsday from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019