WHITEBOOK - Claire Rita, of Massapequa, LI, passed away peacefully at home on July 7, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Bernard. Devoted and loving mother of Sharon Cordova, Barbara Whitebook, and Jessica Whitebook. Loving mother-in-law of Arthur and Robert. Dear sister of Dolores Cammarota, and the late Phillip Malizio, Sr. Cherished grandmother of Adam, Clarissa (Matthew), Thomas and Erica. Claire worked for Grumman Aerospace Corp as an executive secretary for twenty five years, before retiring in 1989. She was an active member of The Women's Club of Massa-pequa and served as President from 2001-2003. Interment was at Calverton National Cemetery. Family and friends will gather at a memorial service to celebrate Claire's remarkable life at a later date. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her and loved her and by those whose lives she touched.







