Sister Claire Veronica Kobe
KOBE - Sister Claire Veronica C.S.J. at Maria Regina Convent on Monday July 27, 2020. Reposing at St. Joseph Renewal Bldg. #4, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717, on Friday July 31, 2020. Opening wake service beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Joan de Lourdes room, immediately followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 10:30 a.m. Interment following at Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood. Sister Claire Veronica is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Rd, Brentwood NY. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc., Brentwood N.Y.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 29, 2020.
