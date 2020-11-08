1/
Claire Vohs
VOHS - Claire J., 76, of Huntington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter H. Jr. Loving mother of Walter III (Bridget), Juliette (Peter) Hackett, Victoria (Michael) Creighton, Amanda (Paul) Sturges and William (Avigail). Cherished grandmother of Henry, Emma, Samantha, James, Hannah, Spencer, Savanna, Aviva, Liam and Penelope. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: American Cancer Society in Claire's name would be appreciated by the family. maconnellfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church, Huntington
Funeral services provided by
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
