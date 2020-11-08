VOHS - Claire J., 76, of Huntington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter H. Jr. Loving mother of Walter III (Bridget), Juliette (Peter) Hackett, Victoria (Michael) Creighton, Amanda (Paul) Sturges and William (Avigail). Cherished grandmother of Henry, Emma, Samantha, James, Hannah, Spencer, Savanna, Aviva, Liam and Penelope. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: American Cancer Society
in Claire's name would be appreciated by the family. maconnellfuneralhome.com