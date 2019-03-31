Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
735 Kings Estate Rd
St. Augustine, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Bartik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Bonnie Bartik


1938 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Clara Bonnie Bartik Notice
BARTIK - Clara Bonnie passed away March 25, 2019. Born to Gus and Elaine Montecalvo, Feb. 21, 1938. Originally from Center Moriches, she married Gus Bartik in 1959, together they had 3 daughters, Sheri (Bill) Gaitings, Judi (Ed) Wohead, Nancy (Paul) Ronan. Bonnie and Gus resided in Huntington 40+ years. Bonnie was a retired RN. Bonnie was a generous host, enjoyed cooking, dining, being at the beach and traveling with her family. She was a Jehovah's Witness and she enthusiastically shared the Bible's bright hope for the future (Rev. 21:4). Bonnie is greatly loved by her daughters, 4 grandchildren Gaby, Will, Mitch and Erich, and her sister-in-law, Marie Bartik Oblamski. A memorial service is scheduled for April 6 at 11:30 am at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 735 Kings Estate Rd., St. Augustine, FL 32086. A Long Island memorial service is planned. Details TBA.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.