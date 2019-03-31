|
BARTIK - Clara Bonnie passed away March 25, 2019. Born to Gus and Elaine Montecalvo, Feb. 21, 1938. Originally from Center Moriches, she married Gus Bartik in 1959, together they had 3 daughters, Sheri (Bill) Gaitings, Judi (Ed) Wohead, Nancy (Paul) Ronan. Bonnie and Gus resided in Huntington 40+ years. Bonnie was a retired RN. Bonnie was a generous host, enjoyed cooking, dining, being at the beach and traveling with her family. She was a Jehovah's Witness and she enthusiastically shared the Bible's bright hope for the future (Rev. 21:4). Bonnie is greatly loved by her daughters, 4 grandchildren Gaby, Will, Mitch and Erich, and her sister-in-law, Marie Bartik Oblamski. A memorial service is scheduled for April 6 at 11:30 am at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 735 Kings Estate Rd., St. Augustine, FL 32086. A Long Island memorial service is planned. Details TBA.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2019