Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
Farmingdale, NY
Clara F. Wagner

Clara F. Wagner Notice
WAGNER - Clara F., longtime Farmingdale resident passed away February 25, 2020 at the age of 93. Former secretary and devoted parishioner for more than 40 years at St. Kilian Parish. After 15 years, she is now reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, William Sr. Cherished mother of Claire Stiglic (Jon), Lynne Wohlner (Lloyd), Ronnie Thomas (John), Celeste Russ (Gary), William J. Wagner Jr. and Tracey Zirkel (Joe). Devoted grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Loving sister of the late Henry Layer. Also leaves behind her beloved corgi, Rosie. She will be missed by family, friends and colleagues. Visitation Sunday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Monday, 11am at St. Kilian RC Church, Farmingdale. Interment following at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
