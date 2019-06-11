Newsday Notices
More Obituaries for Clara Manzella
Clara Manzella

Notice Condolences Flowers

Clara Manzella Notice
MANZELLA- Clara (Claire, Cara), 93, formerly of East Moriches, N.Y. passed on Sunday, June 9th, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband Jimmy in 2004. Survived by her loving children, Patricia Gonce, Loretta Sinnickson (Lee), Darlene Manzella (Vince) and Vincent Manzella. Cherished grandmother of Trevor, Keri (Fred), Ryan and Tiffany (Santi). Loving great grandmother of Leah, Kara, Amy, Gabriella and Lyla. Reposing Moloney-Sinnincksons Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 203 Main Street, Center Moriches, N.Y. where a religious service will be held Thursday 2:30 PM. Funeral Mass Friday 8:45 AM St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Center Moriches, N.Y. Interment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visiting Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 11, 2019
