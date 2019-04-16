NICOLINI - Clara Marie, at age 88, left to be with the Lord. She was born and raised in Bronx, NY to Marie and Konrad Hecker. Clara had 1 younger sister, Elsie. Clara met her husband John and married in 1954 and celebrated 59 years of marriage together. They moved to N. Bellmore, NY where they raised 6 children, and later retired to Florida. After John's passing in 2013, Clara went to live with her daughters in NY and TX. Clara always made sure that everyone was taken care of and knew they were loved. Her family will miss and love her forever. She leaves behind her loving 6 children and spouses, John (Debbie), Joseph (Gale), Marie, Melanie (Ermanno), James and Jeffrey; her 10 grandchildren and spouses, Steven (Kathy), Joseph, Jr. (Amber), Denyel (Phillip), Michael (Jessica), KerriAnn, Kathleen (Rob), Kristina (Seth), Fabiana, LauraLynn & Anthony; her 12 great-grand-children, Chelsea, Amber, Dominique, Jacub, Christian, Adriana, Kalista, Gabriella, Leanna, Julianna, Maggie and Spencer; and her sister, Elsie and the many nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 3:00 pm, followed by the service at 3:30 pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapel, 3401 Cherry Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78230. You may sign the guestbook at: www.missionparks.com. Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary