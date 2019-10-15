|
|
STEWART - Clara, 88, of Bay Shore, NY on October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fess. Loving mother of Claire LoDolce, Lou Ann Knoth, Donna McAllister, Fess Stewart, and Robert Stewart. Beloved grandmother of six and great grandmother of two. Cherished sister of Robert Conroy. Visiting hours Wednesday October 16, 2-4:30 & 7-9PM at Overton Funeral Home, Inc. 172 Main St. Islip. Funeral Mass 11AM at St. Patrick's RC Church in Bay Shore, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton NY. In lieu of flowers, donations greatly appreciated in Clara's name to
Published in Newsday on Oct. 15, 2019