Clara Sugar
SUGAR - Clara S. of Wantagh, NY passed away on November 9, 2020 at the age of 88. Reunited with her beloved husband Joseph Sugar. Loving mother of Thomas (Vanna) and Robert (Maria). Cherished grandmother of Joanna, Danielle, and Summer. Adored sister of the late Jerry T. Steele. Dear friend to countless others. Clara was a dedicated lifelong elementary music teacher in the Wantagh School District. She was the first woman president of the Nassau Music Educators Association, Past President of the New York State School Music Association, and the first female conductor of the Newsday Marching Band Festival at Hofstra University. Family will receive friends Saturday November 14, 1 - 4 pm and 6 - 8 pm, for a memorial service at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to the NYSSMA Scholarship Fund, (516) 997-7200 or www.nyssma.org www.osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 11, 2020.
