SULLIVAN - Clara Elaine nee Varner passed away on July 24, 2019 at the age of 95. She is survived by daughters, Daphne Scharar of Houston, TX; Diane Sullivan of Arlington, MA; Donna Donza of Burlington, VT; Deborah Keith of Santa Rosa, CA; Deidre Hogan of Darien, CT; Delia Sullivan of New York, NY; Denise Flaherty of Norfolk, MA; Dorinda Kuziak of Old Lyme, CT, and sons, John Sullivan of Bedford, TX; William Sullivan of North Hollywood, CA; and Frederick Sullivan of Nashville, TN. She is predeceased by her husband, John J. Sullivan, Jr., MD, a Nassau County thoracic and cardiovascular surgeon. Born December 14, 1923, Clara was from Pineville, LA. She studied nursing at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., where she married in 1948 before moving to Long Island with her husband in 1956. She was an active member and volunteer at Saint Brigid's Church and part of the Westbury community for 38 years. Her final years were spent in the Dallas, TX area. She leaves behind eleven children, sixteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchild-ren. Viewing will take place at the Donohue-Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Ave., West-bury, NY on Monday, July 29, 2019, 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at St. Brigid RC Church at 9:45am followed by interment at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury. A complete obituary may be viewed at: www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on July 28, 2019