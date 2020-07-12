Clara Trotta

TROTTA - Clara, 101, died on July 11, 2020. Clara was born in Brooklyn in 1918, one of eight children to Olaf and Martine Johnsen, who emigrated from Norway. All except Ruth have predeceased her. She married Alfred Trotta who also predeceased her. Her children are Alfred Trotta, Karen Ostermann (Gregory) and Greg Trotta (Cynthia). She was a doting grandmother to four grandchildren, Robert Trotta, Steven Trotta, Lisa Baratta (Patrick Strezelec) and Tracey Baratta (Kevin Cassidy) and two great-grandchildren, Liam Cassidy and Maeve Cassidy. Her last job was at Southside Hospital from where she retired at 72 years of age and then continued to volunteer for another decade. She was active in the United Methodist Church of Bay Shore from the time she moved to Bay Shore from Brooklyn in 1956. As a member of the United Methodist Women's Circle she tirelessly applied her baking, crafting and fund raising skills. Her home and heart were always open to family, friends and neighbors. Volunteering and service were a natural part of her personality and it was always done with a smile and a laugh. In lieu of flowers, contributions made to the United Methodist Church of Bay Shore, 107 East Main Street, Bay Shore, NY 11706, are appreciated.







