|
|
ZENIE - Clara, 100, of Lynbrook on August 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Edmund. Loving mother of Robert, Lawrence, and Anne. Cherished grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of fourteen. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 & 6-8PM at the Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc. 34 Hempstead Ave (corner Peninsula Blvd) Lynbrook. Funeral Mass Monday August 19 at 9:45 AM at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Lynbrook. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to . For details please visit www.flinchandbruns.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 17, 2019