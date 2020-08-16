Clare CILIANO

CILIANO - Clare Born in Amsterdam, NY to Clare and Stanley Galasieski in 1947. She grew up and spent most of her life in Long Island. She married Joseph Ciliano in 1984. She graduated from Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park, and received her Associates Degree from Nassau Community College. She was a HS Cosmetology teacher for Western Suffolk BOCES for 30 years and was nominated for NYS Teacher of the Year. Clare loved to read, cook, shop and travel. She loved the beach. She was silly and loved to laugh; was strong, and very independent. She cherished spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Clare is survived by her husband, Joe; son, Michael (Kimberlee) and two grandchildren. She also leaves two brothers, Rick (Pixie) Galasieski and John (Liz) Galasieski. Donations can be made to the National Ataxia Foundation on their website.







