Clare DuBois
DUBOIS - Clare C., suddenly on November 8, 2020, 75 years of age, lifelong resident of Centerport, New York. Retired teacher from Kings Park School District. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Thomas (Kelly) DuBois, Brooke (Ted) Benzing, and Lindsay DuBois. Cherished grandmother of Will, Dylan, & Patrick Benzing. Dear sister of Nancy (Gene) Kinney and Ellen DaSilva. Also dearly loved by her many nieces & nephews. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave., Northport, Friday, 5-9 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9:45 AM, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport. Private cremation to follow. NolanFH.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church
