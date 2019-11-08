|
|
GOULD - Clare, of Trumbull, CT, passed away November 3, 2019 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of George. Loving mother of David (Susan) and Jeffrey (Meghan). Cherished grand- mother of Reese and Loralei, and Austin and Madeline. Dear sister of Sandy and Gene. Family will receive friends Saturday, November 9th at 2-6 pm and Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home: 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. A Prayer Service will be celebrated in the Funeral Home Sunday at 3 pm. Interment will take place Monday 12 pm, at Hill Top Cemetery, Mendham, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019