ZAWOL - Clare T., 90, born November 26, 1929, passed peacefully on the morning of April 23, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's and pneumonia. Clare was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. There she met her Marine, Matthew (Whitey) J. Zawol and they married in 1950. Whitey predeceased her in 2017. Whitey and Clare built their home in Kings Park in 1960. Clare had many interests, accordion teacher, expert crocheter, seamstress, yummy pierogi maker, winning bingo player, slots enthusiast, crafter, painter and traveler. Clare was a joiner and was President of the KP Suffolk County Homemakers Club, Clayton Republican Club and KP Council of Schools and KP PTA. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Hauppauge Homemakers, a Republican Committee Person and attended SUNY Empire State College. Clare was an Executive Secretary to the Commissioner of Labor and a marvel at shorthand. Clare was a devoted Mom to Deborah Zawol Smyth and husband Ollie, Matthew G. Zawol, and Mark Zawol and wife Debra. A most excellent Babci to Brendyn Smyth and Aubrey Smyth, Zoe Zawol, Nicole Zawol and Mark Zawol Jr. Mom faced her illness with brave dignity and we will never forget her smile, colorful style and her happy personality. Ja cie kocham! Dobranoc! Arrangements entrusted to Clayton Funeral Home, Inc. Kings Park, NY
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020