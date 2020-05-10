|
|
Clarence A. (Peter) Cunningham formerly of West Islip, passed away peacefully due to complications from COVID-19 on April 25, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary A. (Valentine) Cunningham of 65 years and was a devoted father of Kevin (Barbara Thomas), Terri, Jeannie (Gene) Devaney and Susan. Cherished grandfather of Erin (David) Weinberger, Emily Devaney, Mary Alice Devaney and Keil Thomas and great- grandfather to Cameron Anna Weinberger. Pete was born in Canton, NY to Leon and Margaret (Lawrence) Cunningham on February 1, 1930. He was the youngest of 6 sons and lived on the family farm until he moved with his parents to New York City when he was a boy. He graduated from Power Memorial High School in New York City in 1948 and entered the US Army in 1951. He married his childhood sweetheart in 1952 and they lived in Winthrop, MA their first year of marriage while he was in the Army. They returned to Jackson Heights, NY after his honorable discharge in 1953. He was a 1957 graduate of Fordham University where he was also the Class President. Pete worked at NBC Studios in New York City from 1955 to 1958 as a Page and worked his way up to Head Page where he was liaison for the celebrities and the shows they hosted and appeared on. There were many celebrities that were so enamored by Pete's charm and loyalty they would give him gifts and many accolades. He treasured his time there and shared great stories with his family. For most of his career he worked for S&H Green Stamps in Sales & Marketing Administration in New York City. He traveled the country meeting sales teams and accounts. This is when he developed a love of flying in an airplane and spoke about his travels frequently throughout the years. Although these trips took him away from his family, he always made a point to bring back little treasures for his children. This made his return that much more grand as the anticipation of 'what will Dad bring us this time' was pure excitement. Pete retired from S&H after 32 years of service. Pete and Mary raised their family in West Islip, where they lived for over 60 years. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Church where he was involved in many church organizations, including the Parish Council, Finance Committee and Holy Name Society and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a Eucharistic Minister at Good Samaritan Hospital for many years. Pete was on the West Islip Library Board and also served as the President of the Board. In retirement, Pete and Mary enjoyed being part of a bowling league and loved their Belmont Lake walking group. They liked to travel and were happy to visit Ireland but they were most happy spending time with their family, especially their grandchildren. In their later years, Pete & Mary enjoyed driving to Robert Moses Beach or Captree Boat Basin to watch what the fishermen and women were catching and what they were using for bait. Their best memory was the time they saw someone using a hot dog! They loved to sit on a bench, have their McDonald's lunch or Dunkin Donut coffee & donuts, and listen to the seagulls and enjoy the ocean breeze. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, a memorial mass will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach Program, 455 Hunter Ave, West Islip, NY 11795.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020