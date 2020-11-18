1/1
Clarence Ike
IKE - Clarence, "Brud" at age 84, of Woodmere, NY on November 15, 2020. Devoted husband of Marilyn. Loving father of Susan Flynn, Elizabeth O'Malley (Timothy), and the late Gregory. Cherished grandfather of Sean and Emily. Proud Navy Veteran. Retired Garden City Firefighter. Ex Chief and 66 year member of the Woodmere Fire Department. Family will receive friends Thursday 1-4 pm and 6-9 pm at the Perry Funeral Home Inc., 118 Union Avenue, Lynbrook, NY. Firematic service Thursday 8 pm. Funeral service Friday 10:15 am at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Trinity Churchyard Cemetery, Hewlett, NY.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Perry Funeral Home Inc
NOV
19
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Perry Funeral Home Inc
NOV
20
Funeral service
10:15 AM
Perry Funeral Home Inc
