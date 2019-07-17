|
KRUMENACKER- Clarence "Bud" age 97 of Farmingdale on July 15th, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Lillian. Loving father of Buddy (Linda), Carol Grassel (George), the late John (Katie) and the late Alana. Loved and loved by grandchildren Kelly Choong (Jeff), Stacey, Kathryn, Suzanne, Kyle, Kendall, and great grandchildren Ronan and Kiera. The family will receive friends Thursday 2-5pm and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St. Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday 11am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on July 17, 2019