OVERTON - Tippy on January 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Stella. Loving father of Bill and devoted father-in-law of MaryBeth. Treasured grandfather of Erica (Greg) and Billy. Dear step-grandfather of Katie (Jonathan), Megan (Brian) and Chris. Tippy's involvement of over 35 years in the Mineola Athletic Association earned him the honor of many of the highest awards and proclamations that have been bestowed upon him as a resident of Mineola for over 70 years. Visiting Monday 2-5 & 7-9pm Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Ave., Mineola. Prayer service Tuesday 11am in the funeral home chapel. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 19, 2020