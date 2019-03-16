Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin F. Knowles Inc.
128 Main St
Port Washington, NY 11050
(516) 767-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for Clark Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clark Perry

Notice Condolences Flowers

Clark Perry Notice
PERRY - Clark R., age 86, of Port Washington, on March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Leslye. Loving father of Janine (Maura) and the late Denise. Dear brother of Carol (James). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Resposing at Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home, 128 Main St., Port Washington, Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9-11AM. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to , 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-0059 will be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now