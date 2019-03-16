|
PERRY - Clark R., age 86, of Port Washington, on March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Leslye. Loving father of Janine (Maura) and the late Denise. Dear brother of Carol (James). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Resposing at Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home, 128 Main St., Port Washington, Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9-11AM. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to , 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-0059 will be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 16, 2019