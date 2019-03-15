Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Poudrier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Poudrier


1947 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Claude Poudrier Notice
POUDRIER - Claude H., 71, of Leland N.C., formerly of Huntington Station, N.Y., on March 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathryn. Loving father of John and Thomas (Elizabeth). Dear brother of Rudy (Linda), Jackie Saurel (Billy), Pauline Johnson, Francine Calby and Gladys Taylor and brother-in-law of Helen Wellcome (Joe). He is loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, his dog Lexi, cat Lily and many friends. Visitation Saturday 7-9 and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday 7:30 PM at the funeral home. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now