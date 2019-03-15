|
POUDRIER - Claude H., 71, of Leland N.C., formerly of Huntington Station, N.Y., on March 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathryn. Loving father of John and Thomas (Elizabeth). Dear brother of Rudy (Linda), Jackie Saurel (Billy), Pauline Johnson, Francine Calby and Gladys Taylor and brother-in-law of Helen Wellcome (Joe). He is loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, his dog Lexi, cat Lily and many friends. Visitation Saturday 7-9 and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday 7:30 PM at the funeral home. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 15, 2019