FINK - Claudette, of Islip, NY on September 25, 2019 at the age of 76. Predeceased by her husband Leo J. Loving mother of Dr. Leo P. Fink (Dr. Mary Korpacz Fink) and Dawn Lattuca. Cherished grandmother of Jamie, Janine, Julia, Sierra and Skyler. Visiting will be Sunday and Monday from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home Inc, 172 Main Street, Islip. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday 10:45am at St. Mary's RC Church in East Islip. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 754 Montauk Highway, Islip, NY or to St. Mary's RC Church, 16 Harrison Avenue, East Islip, NY would be appreciated. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 27, 2019