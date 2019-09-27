Home

Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
East Islip, NY
Claudette Fink Notice
FINK - Claudette, of Islip, NY on September 25, 2019 at the age of 76. Predeceased by her husband Leo J. Loving mother of Dr. Leo P. Fink (Dr. Mary Korpacz Fink) and Dawn Lattuca. Cherished grandmother of Jamie, Janine, Julia, Sierra and Skyler. Visiting will be Sunday and Monday from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home Inc, 172 Main Street, Islip. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday 10:45am at St. Mary's RC Church in East Islip. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 754 Montauk Highway, Islip, NY or to St. Mary's RC Church, 16 Harrison Avenue, East Islip, NY would be appreciated. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 27, 2019
