|
|
JOHNSON - Claudia Teresa (nee Connolly). It is with great sadness that her family announces her passing on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 77. Claudia suffered a long, brave battle with dementia, and fell victim to the Covid-19 virus. Claudia was born on March 31, 1943 in Niagara Falls, NY to Virginia Connolly (nee Hyland) and Francis John Connolly. As a child, Claudia and her six sisters were featured in iconic advertising campaigns including Nabisco Shredded Wheat, among others. The Connolly family also appeared on many popular television game shows including "Break the Bank." Claudia graduated from The Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica, Queens in 1961. Claudia is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, U.S. Navy Submarine Veteran Walter Francis Johnson and her three children Frances Fiore, Erin Oettinger and Alanna Johnson, sons-in-law Frank Fiore and Marc Oettinger, grandchildren Enzo, Giovanni, Scarlett and Bruno, and by her sisters Maureen Stenzel, Virginia Whalen, Helen Connolly Donohue, Frances Kaschel and Christina Connolly. Claudia was predec-eased by her sister Margaret Connolly Averill. She will be forever remembered and beloved by her twenty-one nieces and nephews. The family will hold a celebration of life ceremony later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claudia's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. alzfdn.org.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020