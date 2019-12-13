Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Frances de Chantal RC Church
Wantagh, NY
FACCHINI - Claudio R. of Wantagh, NY on December 12, 2019 at the age of 68. Beloved husband of Jane. Loving father of Alissa Bickar (Michael) and Rachele. Cherished grandfather of Rosalina Grace and Michael Anthony. Adored brother of Ralph (Patricia) and Anna Hoskin (David). Family will receive friends Saturday and Sunday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 11:15am, at St. Frances de Chantal RC Church in Wantagh. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to Freedom Fighter Outdoors (888) 642 - 0486. www.osheafuneral.com
