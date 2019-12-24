Home

Services
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
Northport, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Calverton National Cemetery
Clifford E. Bishop Notice
BISHOP - Clifford E., on December 23, 2019, 85 years of age. Retired from Norwood Avenue Elementary School where he served as Principal for over 25 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father of Bruce (Chantal) Bishop, Mary Ann (Richard) Duryea, Joan (Stephen) Perrone, and Kelly (Terrance) Motherway. Cher- ished grandfather of Sean, Matthew, Julie, Jillian, Anthony, Jack, Declan, and Maggie. Dear twin brother of Robert (the late Ellie) Bishop, and fond brother of Virginia (the late Billy) Killoran, Dorothy (Arthur) Capeci, George (Kathy) Bishop, and the late Warren (Mary) Bishop. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Thursday, 2-5 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Friday, 10 AM, St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 24, 2019
