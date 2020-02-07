|
DISTLER - Clifford J. 73 Proud Vietnam Veteran, 3x Union President, Cliff was born to the late Clifford and Elinore Distler in Valley Stream. Shortly after High School in 1967, he entered the United States Army and proudly served in Vietnam. He attained the rank of Specialist 5th Class He was awarded Service and Campaign Medals along with The Army Commendation Medal, & various other decorations. Cliff started working for Wonder Bread in 1970, and became Shop Steward. After 29 years as a route driver, he became Union President of Local 550, Bakery Drivers in 1999. He was President for 3 terms and then became Secretary Treasurer in 2010, until his retirement in 2012. Beloved husband of Roberta Distler, cherished father of Tamiann Bascunan, grandfather of Ash-ley, Justin, Devon and Jessica, great-grandfather of Michael. Stepfather of Denise Bonaven- tura (Patrick) and Roberta Monahan (Daniel), step-grand father of Michael, Louis, Isabella, Jessica Rose, Kyle & Jared.Adored and loving brother of Jerelin Torrone (Thomas), Casey Cascone (Joseph), Mary Daly (Thomas), devoted Uncle of many loving nieces and nephews. Cliff retired to Poughkeepsie where he spent his retirement enjoying his family. He was quick with a joke, always the life of the party, and would light up every room he walked into. Cliff will be truly missed as he was a great man who was loved by all. Celebration of his life will be held at Franklin Funeral Home in Franklin Square, NY on Sunday February 9th, 2020, between 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Mass will be 10am at St. Anne's of Garden City, on Monday February 10, 2020, at 10am with the interment to follow at Pine Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 7, 2020