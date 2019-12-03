|
MILLER - Clifford T. Born February 17, 1948 in Flushing, NY. Died November 30, 2019 in New York City, NY at the age of 71. At the time of his passing, he resided with his beloved wife Marie in Amityville, NY, and earlier in Ozone Park, NY, Howard Beach, NY, and Monroe Township, NJ. He passed away from pulmonary and other post-surgical complications after successfully receiving a transplanted liver generously donated from his son Craig. At the age of 17, Cliff voluntarily enlisted in the US Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, stationed in both Germany and Vietnam. He received a bache-lor's degree from Queens College, and began a long and dedicated career with Con Edison as an electrical engineer. Along with Marie, he opened and successfully operated for many years the first TCBY in Queens, NY, located on Crossbay Blvd. in Howard Beach. Son of the late Clifford and Marilyn Mil-ler, he is survived by his childhood sweetheart and cherished and devoted wife of 49 years Marie Miller, brother-in-law Joseph Composto, his sons Clifford S. (Ana) Miller, Craig (Michele) Miller, Christian (Dina) Miller, and his 5 grandchildren Ryan, Madeline, Nicholas, Justin, and Addison. Visiting will be at James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway, Massapequa, NY on Monday, December 2 from 7-9pm, Tuesday, December 3 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at Nativity BVM Church in Ozone Park, NY on Wednesday, December 4 at 10:45 am. He wil be interred to rest in eternal peace at St. John's Cemetery in Middle Village, NY. JamesFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 3, 2019