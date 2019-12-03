Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-4000
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:45 AM
Nativity BVM Church
Ozone Park, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford T. Miller


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford T. Miller Notice
MILLER - Clifford T. Born February 17, 1948 in Flushing, NY. Died November 30, 2019 in New York City, NY at the age of 71. At the time of his passing, he resided with his beloved wife Marie in Amityville, NY, and earlier in Ozone Park, NY, Howard Beach, NY, and Monroe Township, NJ. He passed away from pulmonary and other post-surgical complications after successfully receiving a transplanted liver generously donated from his son Craig. At the age of 17, Cliff voluntarily enlisted in the US Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, stationed in both Germany and Vietnam. He received a bache-lor's degree from Queens College, and began a long and dedicated career with Con Edison as an electrical engineer. Along with Marie, he opened and successfully operated for many years the first TCBY in Queens, NY, located on Crossbay Blvd. in Howard Beach. Son of the late Clifford and Marilyn Mil-ler, he is survived by his childhood sweetheart and cherished and devoted wife of 49 years Marie Miller, brother-in-law Joseph Composto, his sons Clifford S. (Ana) Miller, Craig (Michele) Miller, Christian (Dina) Miller, and his 5 grandchildren Ryan, Madeline, Nicholas, Justin, and Addison. Visiting will be at James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway, Massapequa, NY on Monday, December 2 from 7-9pm, Tuesday, December 3 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at Nativity BVM Church in Ozone Park, NY on Wednesday, December 4 at 10:45 am. He wil be interred to rest in eternal peace at St. John's Cemetery in Middle Village, NY. JamesFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -