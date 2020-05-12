Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Hinds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton Alexander Hinds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clinton Alexander Hinds Notice
HINDS - Clinton Alexander, born February 3, 1949 Kingston, Jamaica to the late Ethel Harrison and Neighman Hinds. He departed his life on April 29, 2020 in New York. Clinton also known to many, Skiddy, Juggernaut, Roots, the Genius is a family man, hardworking, humble, a good friend and always resolute in his mission to share his knowledge of Electrical Engineering. He worked at MTA NYC Transit family as a Car Inspector where he is revered as "The Genius". His knowledge and partnerships with coworkers made each workday rewarding. His memories live with his wife, three children, grandchildren, two brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and family friends.
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clinton's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -