HINDS - Clinton Alexander, born February 3, 1949 Kingston, Jamaica to the late Ethel Harrison and Neighman Hinds. He departed his life on April 29, 2020 in New York. Clinton also known to many, Skiddy, Juggernaut, Roots, the Genius is a family man, hardworking, humble, a good friend and always resolute in his mission to share his knowledge of Electrical Engineering. He worked at MTA NYC Transit family as a Car Inspector where he is revered as "The Genius". His knowledge and partnerships with coworkers made each workday rewarding. His memories live with his wife, three children, grandchildren, two brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and family friends.
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2020