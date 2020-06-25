Clyde Tharpe

THARPE - Clyde William, of Brentwood, LI on June 21, 2020. Devoted father of Myra Scott, Chandra Tharpe, Lilianne Tharpe and Abigail Tharpe. Beloved son of Alyce M. Gatewood and the late Willie C. Tharpe, Sr. Dear brother of Willie C. Tharpe, Jr., James K. Tharpe, Angela N. Tharpe, Cynthia A. Tharpe, Rebecca A. Tharpe, Rachel L. Gatewood, Valencia Tharpe, Rochelle Tharpe, Shalaina Tharpe and Tanya Colay. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Cremation to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, Clyde's family suggests donations be made in his loving memory to The Mercy House, 722 Deer Park Road, Dix Hills, NY 11746. Visiting Saturday 2:30pm until 4:30pm. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 25, 2020.