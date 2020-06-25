Clyde Tharpe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THARPE - Clyde William, of Brentwood, LI on June 21, 2020. Devoted father of Myra Scott, Chandra Tharpe, Lilianne Tharpe and Abigail Tharpe. Beloved son of Alyce M. Gatewood and the late Willie C. Tharpe, Sr. Dear brother of Willie C. Tharpe, Jr., James K. Tharpe, Angela N. Tharpe, Cynthia A. Tharpe, Rebecca A. Tharpe, Rachel L. Gatewood, Valencia Tharpe, Rochelle Tharpe, Shalaina Tharpe and Tanya Colay. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Cremation to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, Clyde's family suggests donations be made in his loving memory to The Mercy House, 722 Deer Park Road, Dix Hills, NY 11746. Visiting Saturday 2:30pm until 4:30pm. www.chapeyfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved