Coleen Downing


1963 - 2020
Coleen Downing Notice
DOWNING - Coleen M., 56, on April 7, 2020, of Long Beach, NY. Cherished daughter of Ollon E. and Rosemarie Downing. Loving sister of Ollon H. (Sammie) and Megan Hyland (Kevin). Dear aunt of Brittney, Bailey, Alison and Amanda. Graduate of Massapequa High School (1981) and Rutgers University (1986). Coleen was a dedicated, compassionate nurse at Beach Terrace Care Center. An active member of the Long Beach Art League, she was also a talented artist who enjoyed drawing, painting, and making beaded jewelry, which she often gave as treasured gifts. Coleen loved the summer and spending time at the beach, pool, and boardwalk. She touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew her. Private interment will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., Seaford. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020
