Colette MAYER

MAYER - Colette L. (nee Francoise Colette Ledoux), passed peacefully on June 30, 2020 due to complications of gastrointestinal cancer and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Born in Fall River, MA, Colette came to NY after graduating from Albertus Magnus College, where she excelled as a student of the romance languages. She was employed as a ground hostess for Trans World Airlines at Kennedy Airport and was responsible for greeting non-English speaking passengers and providing information upon their arrival in the states. It was there that she met Leonard Mayer, whom she married in 1954 and shared a life with in Greenlawn, NY until his death in 1981. Proud and loving mother of William Mayer and his wife, Anne Fainsinger; Michele Britz and her husband John; Claudia Higgins, her late husband Dennis and her partner Stephen Kyriacou; and Leslie Schilling and her husband Bob. Devoted grandmother to Michael and Stephanie, Jamie and Steve, Kelly and Joe, Jaclyn and Joe, Tim, Bobby, Emily and Nick, Brian, Josh, Nicholas and Adam, and great-grandmother to Avery, Gianna, Charlotte, Raegan, Cameron, Rowan, Matthew, Graeme and Piper. While raising her children, Colette, an avid reader and lifelong learner, returned to graduate school at Hofstra University, where she earned a Master's Degree in Secondary Education and which launched a twenty year career as an English and French teacher at John Glenn High School in Elwood, NY. She was highly regarded by staff and students alike. In 1990, she received recognition as a "Distinguished Teacher" from the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. She retired in 1992, after which she served as a receptionist in the office of the Suffolk County Executive; a position that allowed her to continue her love of interacting with people on a daily basis. Colette left her home in Greenlawn in 2012 to become a resident of Jefferson's Ferry, a Life Plan Community in South Setauket, NY where she made many wonderful friends and served on the Resident Council and multiple committees. She especially loved the young people who work there who always had a smile and a kind word for her. She was an accomplished pianist and also loved to travel, dance, do NY Times crossword puzzles, cook and host dinner parties and spend time with her family and friends. She was beloved by all she met. A private burial will take place at St. Patrick Cemetery in Huntington, NY. Due to the pandemic, a memorial gathering will be held at Jefferson's Ferry at a later date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Colette are encouraged to donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund at GiveDirectly.org
.