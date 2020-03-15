Home

Services
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
(631) 744-1001
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Louis de Montfort RCC
Sound Beach, NY
View Map

Colleen Ann Termini

Colleen Ann Termini Notice
TERMINI Colleen Ann (62) on March 12, 2020. Devoted daughter of Terry Curtin. Loving wife of Joseph. Beloved mother of Silvio, Daniel (Heather) and Joseph. Proud grandmother of Grace. Cherished sister of JoAnn (Bob) Elardo, Peggy (Nikko) Lavey and Daniel (Andrea) Curtin. Adored by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Rte. 25A, Miller Place, NY. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10:30am at St. Louis de Montfort RCC, Sound Beach, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association. phassociation.org.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 15, 2020
