TERMINI Colleen Ann (62) on March 12, 2020. Devoted daughter of Terry Curtin. Loving wife of Joseph. Beloved mother of Silvio, Daniel (Heather) and Joseph. Proud grandmother of Grace. Cherished sister of JoAnn (Bob) Elardo, Peggy (Nikko) Lavey and Daniel (Andrea) Curtin. Adored by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Rte. 25A, Miller Place, NY. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10:30am at St. Louis de Montfort RCC, Sound Beach, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association. phassociation.org.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 15, 2020