Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
(631) 472-0122
Reposing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
View Map
Reposing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Lawrence the Martyr RC Church
Sayville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Hofmeister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen L. Hofmeister

Add a Memory
Colleen L. Hofmeister Notice
HOFMEISTER - Colleen L., age 56, of Sayville, on August 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Eric. Loving mother of Devon and Liam. Cherished sister of Kevin, sister-in-law of Eileen, Karen, and Marty, and aunt of Reese. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy., Bayport, Wednesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. Funeral Mass 11:15 a.m. Thursday at St. Lawrence the Martyr RC Church, Sayville. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Metavivor, 1783 Forest Dr. #184 Annapolis, MD 21401 would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
Download Now