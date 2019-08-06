|
HOFMEISTER - Colleen L., age 56, of Sayville, on August 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Eric. Loving mother of Devon and Liam. Cherished sister of Kevin, sister-in-law of Eileen, Karen, and Marty, and aunt of Reese. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy., Bayport, Wednesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. Funeral Mass 11:15 a.m. Thursday at St. Lawrence the Martyr RC Church, Sayville. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Metavivor, 1783 Forest Dr. #184 Annapolis, MD 21401 would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 6, 2019