Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church
Ronkonkoma, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Concetta Ingui
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Concetta Ingui

Notice Condolences Flowers

Concetta Ingui Notice
INGUI - Concetta M. of Holts-ville, NY on May 24th, 2019 in her 101st year. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Bernadette Loughlin (Michael) and William Ingui (Mary Jane). Dear grandmother of Deborah, Laura,Elizabeth, Michael, Paul, Thomas and great-grandmother of Kristin, Joseph, Daniel, Colin, Kevin, Jessica, John, Justin, Dylan, Sabrina and Parker. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Monday. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church, Ronkonkoma, NY. Vis-iting Monday 2-4:30 & 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
Download Now