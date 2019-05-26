|
INGUI - Concetta M. of Holts-ville, NY on May 24th, 2019 in her 101st year. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Bernadette Loughlin (Michael) and William Ingui (Mary Jane). Dear grandmother of Deborah, Laura,Elizabeth, Michael, Paul, Thomas and great-grandmother of Kristin, Joseph, Daniel, Colin, Kevin, Jessica, John, Justin, Dylan, Sabrina and Parker. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Monday. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church, Ronkonkoma, NY. Vis-iting Monday 2-4:30 & 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019