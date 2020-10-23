1/
Concetta O. Vicario
VICARIO - Concetta "Connie" O. of Farmingdale on October 21, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Louis. Proud mother of Carmela Schott (Dennis), and Vincent Vicario (Karen). Cherished grandmother of Michael (Shayla), Brian (Suzi), and Kristina and great-grand mother of Hailey and Evie. Loving aunt of Marianne and Linda. Predeceased by her sister Anna. Cherished friend of Sue. She loved all babies and was a truly wonderful babysitter. Family will receive friends Saturday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Monday 11:30am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment Long Island National Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org



Published in Newsday on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
MC COURT & TRUDDEN F. H.
OCT
24
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
MC COURT & TRUDDEN F. H.
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
