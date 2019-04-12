Home

Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church
STRAZZERI - Concetta, 83, of Bethpage, NY passed away on April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of 65 years to Salvatore. Loving mother of Connie Shine (the late James), Joseph (Kathleen) and Ann Marie Marchese (Phil). Cherished Mama of 8 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren. Dear sister of Alfonso DiStefano. The family will receive visitors Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Monday, 10 am at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church. Interment following at The Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2019
