BYRNE - Daniel W. "Dan," 89, of Riverhead NY, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Veronica Byrne and brother Terrence. Dan is survived by children Patrick and Brian, Kathleen Gioconda and son Connell and his wife Diane. Dan's nieces and nephews include; Donna, William and Mathew Byrne and Mary, Michael and Steven Papp. Dan is also survived by his domestic partner Cate Lynch. A Church Service will be held at Saint Isidore's in Riverhead on Saturday, December 21st at 11:00am.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 19, 2019