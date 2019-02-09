SPERLING - Connie M., 64, would like to let you know that her work here is done. She loved deeply and laughed hard. She is remembered by her children for how much she loved them. Connie was a wonderful ex-wife, loving sister, a phenomenal friend and her greatest role, Gigi. She is survived by her ex-husband Bobby (Sue), her children, Kristin Karnay (Rob) and Kyle Sarrapede (Lisa), her granddaughter Maeve (Jack) and her surviving siblings Mary Kay Stroh (Bill), Ellen Bradley (TJ), Claire Lisi (Joe), Joanne Freisem and Robert Mc Cullagh (Diane), many nieces and nephews, cousins and her friends who meant EVERYTHING to her; including all of her couch sleepers, especially Dee, Deb, Dot and Marybeth. Memorial Mass at St. Joseph's 10am on Monday, February 11. Family and friends are welcome to gather at The Piermont in Babylon for a celebration of life immediately following the Mass. Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary