Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo F. Kearns
445 East Meadow Ave.
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Raphael's Church
East Meadow, NY
View Map
NAPPO - Connie (nee Lato) Beloved wife of Fortunato. Loving mother of Luisa Michel, Michele (Johnny) Slevin, Paul (Shirley), Anthony (Anne) and Lougene (Tom) Kennedy. Proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Leo F. Kearns, 445 East Meadow Ave. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45am St. Raphael's Church East Meadow. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers do-nations to the . Kidney.org
Published in Newsday on Jan. 4, 2020
