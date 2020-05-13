Home

POWERED BY

Services
Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
293 South St
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-6700
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Holy Rood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Natale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Natale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie Natale Notice
NATALE - Connie I. on May 10, 2020. Born in Brooklyn to Anthony and Josephine Iaricci. Longtime resident of East Norwich. She was the beloved wife of Frank for 65 years. Loving mother of Lisa (James) Dodson, Frank (Nicole), David (Lisa). Proud grandmother of Alex, James (Chantal), Nathaniel (Melanie), Seth, Frank, Samuel (Jennifer), David, Matthew (Isabel), Amanda, Angelyn, Michael, Rachel and Benjamin. Cher-ished great-grandmother of 11. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dear sister in law of Matteo and Terry Natale, and the late Pauline (Louis). Pre-deceased by sister Angela (Allan), brother Joseph (Gloria). Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the AHRC (https:--www.ahrc.org-contact-) or St. Dominic's R. C. Church. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -