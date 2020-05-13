|
|
NATALE - Connie I. on May 10, 2020. Born in Brooklyn to Anthony and Josephine Iaricci. Longtime resident of East Norwich. She was the beloved wife of Frank for 65 years. Loving mother of Lisa (James) Dodson, Frank (Nicole), David (Lisa). Proud grandmother of Alex, James (Chantal), Nathaniel (Melanie), Seth, Frank, Samuel (Jennifer), David, Matthew (Isabel), Amanda, Angelyn, Michael, Rachel and Benjamin. Cher-ished great-grandmother of 11. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dear sister in law of Matteo and Terry Natale, and the late Pauline (Louis). Pre-deceased by sister Angela (Allan), brother Joseph (Gloria). Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the AHRC (https:--www.ahrc.org-contact-) or St. Dominic's R. C. Church. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 13, 2020