|
|
SWEENEY - Connie formerly of Ridgewood on February 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Devoted mother of Susan (John) Preis and Linda Kenny. Cherished grandmother of Kerri Lynn, John, Thomas, and Alyson. Adored great grandmother of Tyler, Jack and Samantha. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc., North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, Sunday 6-9pm. Religious service Monday, 10am at the funeral home with interment at Calverton National Cemetery. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2019