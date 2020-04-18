|
NURGE - Constance A. It is with great sadness, the family of Constance of North Merrick, announce her passing on April 12, 2020 at the age of 87 from Covid-19. Connie will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband Ernest of 65 years and three children; Ernest III, Eric and Kimberley.Connie was born in New Jersey and moved to New York in the early 1940's. A graduate of Roslyn High School and SUNY Farmingdale College, she pursued a career in mechanical drawing at Airborne Instruments. It was there where she would be introduced to her husband to be. They wed in 1954 and shortly thereafter, made their home in North Merrick for the past 65 years.As a homemaker, she enjoyed traveling, antiquing, decorating and painting but above all, spending time with her family.Connie was a kind, thoughtful, warm-hearted person and she will be greatly missed.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2020